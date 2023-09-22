ITF Global Poll: What women want from transport

The International Transport Federation (ITF) has today published a report ‘What women want from transport’ which demonstrates the need for women’s voices to be heard in the decision-making around transport. The survey showed that women recognise transport as playing an important role in their lives, with safety and affordability being key issues for them, and that they were supportive of unions in the sector.



Key findings in the report show how transport plays an important part in women’s lives.

72% of women think that public transport should be paid for by government.

77% of women say transport is important to reducing economic inequality.

88% of women say transport is an important public service.

The report is being launched on the first day of the ITF’s women’s transport workers’ conference which takes place in Saly, Senegal where nearly 200 delegates from transport unions across the world are coming together to campaign for an end to violence and harassment in the world of work and to strengthen women’s employment with decent and secure transport jobs.



A safe working environment for transport workers, and protecting workers is a priority for women and signals to governments and investors they must act to meet the demands of women voters and make work safe.

88% of women want their government to invest in protecting transport workers from violence and harassment at work.

86% want their government to improve health and safety laws to protect workers.

The report takes its findings from the 2022 global poll carried out by YouGov for ITF and represents the mean responses from the general public in 15 countries.



Stephen Cotton, ITF General Secretary said, “Transport can be a driver of economic progress, but we must listen to what women want from transport.



This poll shows that women are supportive of transport unions 70% of women think transport unions should play an active role in society and 66% of women believe the transport industry would be better off if there was greater involvement from transport workers in decision-making.



We know that women’s voices are hidden from transport decision-making, this report demonstrates to governments and employers what it is that women want from transport.



It’s time for governments, businesses and investors to listen to the voices of women”.

Download the report